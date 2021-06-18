The beaches of Cartagena will be the scene this summer of a battery of safe activities so that vacationers and tourists can exercise outdoors. ‘Sports in the Arena’ is the name of this campaign that the Department of Sports will develop until September 15 in different settings: Isla Plana, La Azohía, El Portús, Cala Cortina, Los Urrutias, Los Nietos, Islas Menores, Mar de Cristal, Playa Honda, Playa Paraíso, Cabo de Palos, Cala del Pino, Entremares, Puerto Bello and Galúa. They will host yoga, pilates, gymnastics, aquagym and zumba classes led by professional instructors.

In total, more than 500 hours of classes will be taught, both in the afternoon and in the morning. As explained by the councilor Diego Ortega in the presentation of this program, yesterday, the sports activities will be carried out safely, complying with the sanitary measures to avoid all kinds of infections.

In addition, he added that the City Council has sought that the activities be done alternately, so that vacationers can practice all modalities on their beach throughout the summer.

On the other hand, the municipal swimming pool of the Casa de la Juventud has also been launched this month, which adds to the offer of the facilities of Pozo Estrecho and La Aljorra. The swimming groups range from 3 years to adulthood. Likewise, the municipal schools for football, basketball, beach volleyball and handball are resumed, inactive last year.

The municipal sports program for this summer has as great attractions the Real Madrid Foundation Campus Experience, which will take place for the first time in Cartagena between July 5 and 9 at the Molinos Marfagones football field, and the end of the stage in La Manga del Mar Menor of the cycling tour of Spain. This will take place on August 21.