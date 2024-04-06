The festive atmosphere that reigns in Seville on the occasion of the Copa del Rey final has been tarnished for a few moments due to an altercation that took place in the Alameda de Hércules, on the other side of the Guadalquivir, opposite the island of The Charterhouse. Ultras from Herri Norte and Mallorca (they were the majority as their 'fan zone' was closer) have clashed with the throwing of flares and chairs. The Police have attributed this violent incident to about fifteen red-and-white radicals, the only one that has occurred in a city in which the two fans of the finalist teams fraternize in a very good atmosphere.

Around 3:00 p.m., a group of red-and-white radicals threw firecrackers at Mallorca fans without any connection with their far-right radical group Supporters'99, according to the sources consulted. In addition, they have launched tables and chairs. “This is full of children!” complained an island fan on social media. The attack took place on Alameda Avenue. Luckily there have been no injuries. There have been no arrests either.

What happened between both teams has forced the National Police agents who were at the scene to intervene, although no charges have been made. Several dozen fans of both Athletic and Mallorca participated in the fight. A vermilion fan has been hit in the head with a chair and has fallen to the ground.

The sources consulted blame red-and-white radicals who are also linked to attacks on Atlético de Madrid fans in the Cup semifinal. Those violent actions caused some injuries among visiting fans. A few days later, five arrests were made. The Police have located more than 200 people linked to Herri Norte in Seville, according to the sources consulted.

The vermillion radicals, supported by the Atlético Front



“They have come in three coaches and cars,” they indicated. In addition, the agents have located around one hundred radicals from Mallorca. There are suspicions that they are supported by members of the Atlético Front. At the moment the security deployment works. More than 1,600 agents from the National Police Corps, the Municipal Police of Seville and the Civil Guard work there.

This is an isolated event, according to these same sources, although it has caused moments of panic among those who were in the area. The National Police has already announced that it will remain alert to prevent any incident. The party has not been altered due to the altercation. Shortly after what happened everything returned to normal.