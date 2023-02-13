FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11 will be revealed on February 27 and will only be voted on by all players. The awards are given to the top players at each position based on their performances during the period from August 8, 2021 to December 18, 2022.
The world union of players has announced its nominees for the XI of 2022 and among them stands out the absence of Vinícius Junior. He added 41 goals plus assists in 50 games, was nominated as the best young player in the Champions League, won the Champions League, won LaLiga and won the European Super Cup, but according to his colleagues he has no place in this XI, but players like Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo do have a place. Eder Militao has not appeared as one of the best defenders either.
As Real Madrid players we have nominated Courtois, Rudiger (although he is here for his merits with Chelsea), Modric, Fede Valverde and Karim Benzema and as Barcelona players we have Pedri, Gavi and Lewandowski, who, like Rudiger, He is on this list for his merits with Bayern Munich. Another of these cases is that of Casemiro, he is nominated for his performances with Real Madrid, but he currently plays for Manchester United.
GOALKEEPERS: Emi Martínez, Courtois and Alisson
DEFENDERS: Cancelo, Davies, Van Dijk, Gvardiol, Achraf, Theo Hernández, Rüdiger, Thiago Silva
MIDFIELDERS: Bellingham, Casemiro, De Bruyne, Enzo, Gavi, Modric, Pedri, Valverde
FRONTS: Benzema, Haaland, Lewandowski, Mbappé, Messi, Neymar, Cristiano
