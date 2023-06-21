The 2023 Women’s World Cup will begin soon, and the path to qualifying for this prestigious competition has been very uneven for the teams that will be part of this tournament that will be held next July in Australia and New Zealand. A report which was published last Tuesday by FIFPRO, the world players union, narrates the inequality in the existing standards and conditions for the classification of the national teams to qualify for this World Cup that will begin on July 20 with the match inaugural between New Zealand and Norway.
This report describes that 29% of players have not been paid for participating in the tournaments leading up to the World Cup, and when they were paid, it was often based on the players’ performance in matches. Only 40% consider themselves professionals, and 66% said they had to take holidays or unpaid vacations in order to play the qualifying matches mentioned above. 93% of players, that is, almost all, believe that they have not been paid fairly.
“By highlighting these conditions and the state of players around the world, FIFPRO strongly calls on the industry to take a closer look at the qualification processes in each of the six confederations,” FIFPRO urges in the report. “This is so we can all commit to meaningful changes that look at the overall opportunities the Worlds can provide to a larger number of players than appear at the tournament finals in July and August of this year.”
This report also finds a significant lack of protection for the players, with 54% reporting that they have not had a medical examination before matches and 33% stating that there was not enough rest time between matches. Most believe both the gyms and the facilities were poor or non-existent, and 32% say the stadiums weren’t up to scratch.
“The World Cup is the pinnacle of national team football, but the paths to the tournament define the conditions of the players over a very long period. Therefore, ensuring the best possible conditions here is vital,” said the general secretary. of FIFPRO, Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, in a statement. “We are prepared to work with FIFA and the confederations to improve the conditions for World Cup qualification and address current inequalities and fragmentation.”
