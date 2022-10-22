The Azteca Stadium, the Akron Stadium and the Steel Giant are the three venues where matches of the 2026 World Cup will be played on Mexican soil. FIFA has requested that these arenas comply with certain modifications in order to meet its standards and host World Cup matches.
The Colossus of Santa Úrsula, for example, will have to be remodeled to meet the requirements of the highest body in world soccer. In this sense, the house of Monterrey, which was inaugurated in August 2015, will also have to make some changes. This was revealed by the communicator Willie González.
According to this report, the Steel Giant will receive three matches of the 2026 World Cup, although the great world powers would not come. This report also indicates that FIFA asked the Monterrey leadership to change the grass and, once they make this change, they will have to put fans on it so that its quality improves.
This information suggests that the change of pasture would require an approximate investment of five million dollars, which would have to come from the coffers of Rayados.
In the same vein, González announced that Monterrey season ticket holders will not have special privileges to buy tickets for World Cup matches at this stadium and will not be able to use their box either. This is because FIFA will administer all the tickets.
The communicator hinted that Monterrey will have to be a strong investment to host the World Cup and that there will be practically no profit except for the prestige of hosting three World Cup games.
