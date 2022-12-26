“Match TV”: FIFA will not prevent Russia from participating in the selection for the 2026 World Cup when moving to Asia

The International Football Federation (FIFA) will not prevent the Russian team from participating in the selection for the 2026 World Cup if the country moves to the Asian Confederation. position is known “Match TV”.

According to the source, FIFA’s conclusion may be decisive for the Russian Football Union (RFU). The organization delayed making a decision on the transition until the end of December.

Earlier, the RFU held a meeting of the executive committee, which discussed the possibility of leaving the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and moving to the Asian Confederation. No decision was made. According to the “Championship”, UEFA opposed the initiative.

On February 28, FIFA and UEFA excluded Russian teams and clubs from international tournaments. The teams do not play in European competitions, and the Russian team has lost the opportunity to compete for reaching the finals of the 2022 World Cup.