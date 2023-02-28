Today, FIFA, the most important body in world soccer, held its most important awards gala and awarded The Best awards to the best players of the 2022 calendar year in both the men’s and women’s row. Within this gala, the eleven combined with the players who stood out the most in the last year were also announced.
Here we present the best eleven of 2022 according to FIFA:
The Belgian goalkeeper was not chosen as The Best but he was left with a place in the team of the year for what he did during the Champions League and LaLiga with Real Madrid. In addition, he was the best player of his team in the World Cup.
The Moroccan winger was key for his team to reach a historic fourth place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In addition, he is key for the Paris team with his continuous attacks on the wing.
The Liverpool defender had a very good first part of 2022 leading his team in all aspects of the game. He could not shine in the best way at the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite having reached the Quarterfinals.
The Portuguese was recently transferred to Bayern Munich despite surprisingly losing his place at Manchester City and due to this lack of rhythm he could not shine in Qatar 2022.
The Manchester City midfielder is recognized as the best in his position because of how decisive he is on the field of play and he has been shining for years in the elite.
A history of his National Team and Real Madrid. With the Balkans he achieved a spectacular third place in Qatar 2022 while with the White House he won the Champions League and LaLiga.
He arrived at Manchester United in the middle of the season after shining for years with Real Madrid and changed the dynamics of the red team like no one had ever done before. A born winner.
The Norwegian arrived at Manchester City for the start of the season and began to break all the goalscoring records that existed in the Premier League. A bright future ahead.
He shone with PSG but in the World Cup he showed his best version by being the tournament’s top scorer, with a hat-trick in the final lost to Argentina. He showed the whole hierarchy of him.
The best player of all time achieved the last title he was missing in his career by lifting the World Cup in Qatar 2022. He showed his best version by being the MVP in all the mata-mata matches, including the final against France.
The Frenchman was Real Madrid’s best player in winning the Champions League and LaLiga. He won the Ballon d’Or for his performances but could not be part of the World Cup due to an injury that sidelined him from the courts.
