The Cagliari striker got the go-ahead to wear Mancini’s team blue, necessary having already worn the Brazil shirt in the Under 17 team
The green light from Fifa has arrived: Joao Pedro, Cagliari striker, will be able to wear the blue of Roberto Mancini’s national team. Joao Pedro needed the authorization of the world football federation having played for Brazil at Under 17 level. The Cagliari player will turn 30 two weeks before Italy’s next match in the World Cup qualifying playoffs on March 24 against North Macedonia. The winning team will then have to deal with the winner of Portugal-Turkey.
the Brazilians
If selected, he could join Brazil-born teammates Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri and Rafael Toloi. Joao Pedro has already acquired Italian citizenship playing for Cagliari since 2014. In the season he scored 9 goals in 19 games.
January 5, 2022 (change January 5, 2022 | 20:45)
