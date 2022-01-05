The green light from Fifa has arrived: Joao Pedro, Cagliari striker, will be able to wear the blue of Roberto Mancini’s national team. Joao Pedro needed the authorization of the world football federation having played for Brazil at Under 17 level. The Cagliari player will turn 30 two weeks before Italy’s next match in the World Cup qualifying playoffs on March 24 against North Macedonia. The winning team will then have to deal with the winner of Portugal-Turkey.