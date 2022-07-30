After an uncertain start with results not up to expectations in the group stage, the Italian national team managed to show its true value by winning the semifinal of the FIFAe Nations Cupthe most important tournament for nations of FIFA 22. This afternoon, starting at 13:15 on the Twitch channel of the eNazionalea channel that you can also find at the head of this news, the Azzurri will challenge Brazil in search of a very prestigious world final.

Obrun, Danipitbull and ErCaccia now they can dream. After an obstacle course during the two days of the Group Stage that caused fear for the worst, the Italian national team seems to have suddenly risen again at the beginning of the knockout stage. In short, today a completely new tournament has begun for the Azzurri. The players we have seen in recent days, in fact, seem only a pale memory. Today Obrun and Danipitbull dressed up as superheroes, giving an unforgettable show not only to the noisy audience in the Copenhagen arena but also to the thousands of spectators who were connected on Twitch.

The triumphal ride of the Azzurri began in the early afternoon, against a historic opponent: the Germany. The German battleship, dominating Group B, seemed an impossible obstacle to overcome. Or, at least, so it was thought. Throwing their hearts over the obstacle, our Azzurri annihilated the Teutonics by closing with a gritty aggregate result of even 5 to 0.

Having reached the quarter-finals with their heads held high, the eNazionale found themselves there Denmark, lucky in the elimination of Israel, which would certainly have deserved more. After two matches in substantial balance, due in large part to the study, the fear and fear of giving a small piece of land to the opponent, the national team was unleashed. High pace, precise and lightning-fast touches, for an aggregate result exploded in the final of the second match: 5 to 2.

This afternoon, however, we start from 0 to 0. In the semifinal the eNazionale will face the Brazil, fresh from the match against France. The appointment is now at 13.15 tomorrow, therefore, for the super semi-final Italy-Brazil, which will be commented on in Italian on the Twitch channel of the eNazionale!

The other semifinal will, however, Sweden versus Polandgood at making Portugal pay for a not exactly exciting playstyle.