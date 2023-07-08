The final of the FIFAe Club World Cup, organized by FIFA and EA Sports, will be held on 9 July. It will see 24 clubs clash in four groups of six each, starting on 7 July. Each winning team receives three points, tied games earn one point, zero when losing. The four winning clubs will be moved up to the Knockout stage on 8 and 9 July. In this knockout stage, the winner of the cup will be elected in the final which will be played in Saudi Arabia. The prize money is one million dollars, divided as follows: 300,000 dollars to the winner, 150,000 to the second, 75,000 each to the third and fourth place, with prizes climbing up to 10,000 dollars for the last places. For Italy, the Napoli Sports and Exeed teams participate. Both teams have made it through the opening stage and move on to the Knockouts. All matches of the tournament can be viewed and reviewed on the official YouTube channel.