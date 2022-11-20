Banning the sale of beer in Qatar is Fifa’s defeat

Let’s start with the FIFA press release: “Following discussions between the host country’s authorities and Fifa, the decision was taken to restrict the sale of alcoholic beverages at the FIFA Fan Festival, certain fanzones and authorized venues, by removing beer outlets from the perimeters of the stadiums”. This is the laconic statement with which Fifa has sold off Western values ​​making the world furious, while today the 2022 World Cup opens in Qatar.

And first of all it infuriated the official sponsor from 26 years of the event, Budweiser who paid 75 million dollars and finds himself a sting of flies in his hand. Fifa does not seem to have control over its events which are managed directly by the sultanate. This is the news, but behind the contingent another discourse is hidden and that is that these events must not be organized in countries such as Qatar that do not respect the Western customs and values.

If this small state with the capital Doha wants to be fully part of the international assembly, it must adopt its rulesotherwise you remain in your isolation because you cannot impose yours on us. Few know that this medieval country had its first constitution in 2004, that is, in historical terms, yesterday. The problem of different conceptions of life is becoming more and more relevant. We have seen that Islamic countries have values ​​that are profoundly different from ours and that – for example – the mutilation of female genitals is a systematic practice. The limitation of women’s rights as well. TOThen the West must have the courage to defend its values -having given up on imposing them-, because in the end ours are values ​​of civilization and we need to have the courage to say so.

And here we come to cultural relativism, a deeply mistaken practice in which the radical-chic attitude of Western countries has given way in recent years. It is not true that relativism is a value in itself. There are values ​​that are more shareable than others and others that are non-negotiable and democracy is one of them. Medieval visions of civilization are no longer to be tolerated. We see how difficult it is for the integration of Islamic peoples in Italy, but at least let’s avoid going to suffer these international humiliations. Russia has been excluded from world social life but they still tolerate each other States where a woman who drives a car is punished with a whip but nothing is said.

Then, of course, there’s always some cretin who raises his finger and rants even in the West to respect local customs and precisely these Quinte Colonne are the most faithful and dangerous allies of our values. Unfortunately the West, US and UK laws, often do good business and/or have great conveniences. For example, few people know that in Qatar there is a strategic air base in al Udeid used by the USA and the UK. Therefore, according to their own advantage, some countries sell off Western values. The World Cup in Qatar shouldn’t have been done. Point. Fifa, on the other hand, succumbed to the allure of petrodollars, ruining a world event like the World Cup. The leaders, starting with the choreographic Gianni Infantino, take on all of them responsibility.

Subscribe to the newsletter

