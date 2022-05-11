Tense hours are lived in Ecuador and Chile around the possible irregularity with the documentation of Byron Castillo, player of the Ecuadorian National Team. The ‘Roja’ filed a claim with Fifa for the nationality of the soccer player in question, alleging that Castillo would be Colombian and his participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers was irregular.

‘Fifa would have to sanction Byron Castillo’

Byron Castillo, the player protagonist of the scandal.

This Wednesday, Fifa reported that it opened disciplinary proceedings for the Castillo case and that in the coming days there will surely be new determinations.

Meanwhile, the Ecuadorian Football Federation has flatly denied that the National Team of that country is going to miss the 2022 Qatar World Cup due to an irregularity. In principle, they are unaware of this problem. And in second place, They seem to believe that if Byron Castillo had any irregularity, the injured party would be the player and not the National Team.

(Also: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, close to being attacked for ‘bad joke’ in Juventus).

“The Civil Registry carried out an investigation to find out if the player violated any rule or falsified any document, but that process was closed and there were no indications that the player committed an illegal act”, pointed out Celso Vazconez, external lawyer of the Ecuadorian Football Federation in conversation with ‘El Mercurio’.

The expert in sports law assured that in the hypothetical case that the governing body of world soccer determines that the situation is not completely in order, the sports sanction should be for Castillo and not for Ecuador with its quota to Qatar.

“If it is found that the player falsified documents, Fifa would have to sanction him (Byron Castillo), not the Federation because in this case the FEF would also be a victim. It is different what happened with Bolivia, which registered Nelson Cabrera in an erroneous way, without complying with the protocols, ”said the lawyer.

(Be sure to read: Chile wants to go to the World Cup: the arguments to replace Ecuador).

What remains to be known now with all this panorama in front of us is to know what Fifa’s conclusion will be after the claim presented by ‘La Roja’.

More news

Fernando Gaviria explodes: on video, his fury after not winning stage 5

Gustavo Petro: Willington Ortíz and the sports legends behind him

Luis Díaz: see the play with Liverpool in which he walked the pitch in 10 seconds

SPORTS

*With information from El Comercio, from Peru

From the Newspaper Group of America (GDA)