The International Football Federation (FIFA) was for the first time interested in the creation of a compensation fund for victims of work accidents at the works of the Qatar World Cup, its deputy secretary-general, Alasdair Bell, declared on Thursday.

“It is important to try to see that anyone who has suffered an injury due to their participation in the World Cup is compensated in some way,” Bell declared in Strasbourg, before the parliamentarians of the Council of Europe, a body that watches over human rights in the continent, during a hearing on the protection of workers’ rights in Qatar.

(President of the Hunting Federation is killed by a buffalo he wanted to hunt)

(Nairo Quintana, against the ropes: former head of Arkea is dispatched for tramadol)

“It’s not the easiest thing to get going, this needs some thought,” he continued.

“It needs structure, rules and governance,” but “it’s really something we want to make progress on,” he added.

TV theme

“These are steps in the right direction,” rejoiced Lise Klaveness, also present in Strasbourg. The president of the Norwegian Football Federation, known for her criticism of the insufficient weight of human rights for Doha, also judged that the organizer of the competition “truly tries to respond to criticism and work to bring about sustainable changes and it is important to recognize those sincere efforts.

The opening match will be played on November 20 at 1 pm, at the Al Bayt Stadium, and will end on December 18.Qatar vs. Ecuador, name, at the Lusail Stadium, the largest in the country.

All the matches, the inauguration and the closing can be followed in Colombia by Directv.

(Shakira will be one of the stars invited to the World Cup in Qatar)

(OnlyFans model talks about the controversial photo with Santa Fe players)

Sports