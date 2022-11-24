Qatar 2022 – the podcast of Affaritaliani.it and Press Agency Area

Qatar 2022 World Cup



After four days, the World Cup in Qatar has already given two surprises: the defeats of Argentina (with Saudi Arabia) and Germany (with Japan) represent two real shocks also considering the triumphal march of other battleships. England demolished Iran 6-2, Spain crushed Costa Rica 7-0 with peaks of 80% possession. Today is the turn of Portugal, at 17, which will have to contend with Ghana. The evening challenge of Brazil, which will face Serbia, is more insidious. Yesterday also Belgium’s narrow victory over Canada, with the North Americans who can eat their hands for having missed a penalty kick.

Qatar 2022 World Cup – where to watch them on TV and streaming

GROUP STAGE

THURSDAY 24 NOVEMBER:

11.00 Switzerland-Cameroon (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Uruguay-South Korea (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Portugal-Ghana (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Brazil-Serbia (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 25:

11.00 Wales-Iran (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Qatar-Senegal (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Netherlands-Ecuador (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 England-USA (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 26:

11.00 Tunisia-Australia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Poland-Saudi Arabia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 France-Denmark (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Argentina-Mexico (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 27:

11.00 Japan-Costa Rica (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Belgium-Morocco (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Croatia-Canada (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Spain-Germany (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

MONDAY 28 NOVEMBER:

11.00 Cameroon-Serbia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 South Korea-Ghana (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Brazil-Switzerland (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Portugal-Uruguay (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 29 NOVEMBER:

16.00 Ecuador-Senegal (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Holland-Qatar (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Iran-USA (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Wales-England (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 30 NOVEMBER:

16.00 Poland-Argentina (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Saudi Arabia-Mexico (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Tunisia-France (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Australia-Denmark (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

THURSDAY 1 DECEMBER:

16.00 Croatia-Belgium (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Canada-Morocco (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Japan-Spain (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Costa Rica-Germany (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY 2 DECEMBER:

16.00 South Korea-Portugal (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Ghana-Uruguay (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Serbia-Switzerland (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Cameroon-Brazil (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play) DIRECT ELIMINATION PHASE

SATURDAY DECEMBER 3:

16.00 Round of 16: First group A vs Second group B (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 2: First group C vs Second group D (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 4 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 3: First group D vs Second group C (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 4: First group B vs Second group A (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

MONDAY 5 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 5: First group E vs Second group F (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 6: First group G vs Second group H (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 6 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 7: First group F vs Second group E (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 8: First group H vs Second group G (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER:

16.00 Quarter-final 1: Winner of eighth-final 5 vs Winner of eighth-final 6 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 2: Winner of eighth-final 1 vs Winner of eighth-final 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 10:

16.00 Quarter-final 3: Winner of eighth of final 7 vs Winner of eighth of final 8 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 4: Winner of eighth of final 3 vs Winner of eighth of final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 13 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 1: Winner of quarter-final 1 vs Winner of quarter-final 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semi-final 2: Winner of quarter-final 3 vs Winner of quarter-final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17:

16.00 Final for third place (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER:

16.00 Finale (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

