France will be in a World Cup final for the third time on Sunday. The two-time world champion was too strong for Morocco (2-0) in the semi-finals of the global final, thanks to goals from Theo Hernández and substitute Randal Kolo Muani. France will meet Argentina on Sunday, which defeated Croatia on Tuesday (3-0).
France and Argentina won the world title twice. The French beat Croatia (4-2) in the final battle of the previous World Cup in Russia. In 1998 they won the final against Brazil (3-0) in front of their own audience. France lost to Italy in the 2006 World Cup final. After regular time and extra time, the score was 1-1. Then the Italians took the penalty kicks better.
Argentina will be in a World Cup final for the sixth time on Sunday. The two-time world champion won the world title for the first time in 1978, after winning after extra time over the Dutch national team (3-1). Diego Maradona led the Argentines to their second world title in 1986. West Germany was defeated in the final (3-2).
Argentina lost the World Cup final three times. In 1934 Uruguay was too strong (4-2). Argentina lost the final battle to Germany in 1990 (1-0). In 2014, the Germans again stood in the way of a third world title for Argentina (1-0).
Final
• Sunday, 4 p.m.: Argentina – France
Consolation Final
• Saturday, 4 p.m.: Croatia – Morocco
Semi-finals
• Croatia – Argentina 0-3
• Morocco – France 0-2
Quarterfinals
• Croatia – Brazil 1-1 (Croatia wns)
• Netherlands – Argentina 2-2 (Argentina wns)
• Morocco – Portugal 1-0
• France – England 2-1
Results eighth finals
• Netherlands – United States 3-1
• Argentina – Australia 2-1
• France – Poland 3-1
• England – Senegal 3-0
• Japan – Croatia 1-1 (Croatia wns)
• Brazil – South Korea 4-1
• Morocco – Spain 0-0 Morocco wns
• Portugal – Switzerland 6-1
Group stage results
• Qatar – Ecuador 0-2
• England – Iran 6-2
• Senegal – The Netherlands 0-2
• United States – Wales 1-1
• Argentina – Saudi Arabia 1-2
• Denmark – Tunisia 0-0
• Mexico – Poland 0-0
• France – Australia 4-1
• Morocco – Croatia 0-0
• Germany – Japan 1-2
• Spain – Costa Rica 7-0
• Belgium – Canada 1-0
• Switzerland – Cameroon 1-0
• Uruguay – South Korea 0-0
• Portugal – Ghana 3-2
• Brazil – Serbia 2-0
• Wales – Iran 0-2
• Qatar – Senegal 1-3
• The Netherlands – Ecuador 1-1
• England – United States 0-0
• Tunisia – Australia 0-1
• Poland – Saudi Arabia 2-0
• France – Denmark 2-1
• Argentina – Mexico 2-0
• Japan – Costa Rica 0-1
• Belgium – Morocco 0-2
• Croatia – Canada 4-1
• Spain – Germany 1-1
• Cameroon – Serbia 3-3
• South Korea – Ghana 2-3
• Brazil – Switzerland 1-0
• Portugal – Uruguay 2-0
• Ecuador – Senegal 1-2
• The Netherlands -Qatar 2-0
• Wales – England 0-3
• Iran – United States 0-1
• Tunisia – France 1-0
• Australia – Denmark 1-0
• Saudi Arabia – Mexico 1-2
• Poland – Argentina 0-2
• Croatia – Belgium 0-0
• Canada – Morocco 1-2
• Japan – Spain 2-1
• Costa Rica – Germany 2-4
• South Korea – Portugal 2-1
• Ghana – Uruguay 0-2
• Cameroon – Brazil 1-0
• Serbia – Switzerland 2-3
Final standings Group A
Final standings Group B
Final standings Group C
Group D final standings
Final standings Group E
Final standings Group F
Final standings Group G
Group H final standings
Group division
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
