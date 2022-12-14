France will be in a World Cup final for the third time on Sunday. The two-time world champion was too strong for Morocco (2-0) in the semi-finals of the global final, thanks to goals from Theo Hernández and substitute Randal Kolo Muani. France will meet Argentina on Sunday, which defeated Croatia on Tuesday (3-0).

France and Argentina won the world title twice. The French beat Croatia (4-2) in the final battle of the previous World Cup in Russia. In 1998 they won the final against Brazil (3-0) in front of their own audience. France lost to Italy in the 2006 World Cup final. After regular time and extra time, the score was 1-1. Then the Italians took the penalty kicks better.

Argentina will be in a World Cup final for the sixth time on Sunday. The two-time world champion won the world title for the first time in 1978, after winning after extra time over the Dutch national team (3-1). Diego Maradona led the Argentines to their second world title in 1986. West Germany was defeated in the final (3-2).

Argentina lost the World Cup final three times. In 1934 Uruguay was too strong (4-2). Argentina lost the final battle to Germany in 1990 (1-0). In 2014, the Germans again stood in the way of a third world title for Argentina (1-0).

Final

• Sunday, 4 p.m.: Argentina – France

Consolation Final

• Saturday, 4 p.m.: Croatia – Morocco





Semi-finals

• Croatia – Argentina 0-3

• Morocco – France 0-2



Quarterfinals

• Croatia – Brazil 1-1 (Croatia wns)

• Netherlands – Argentina 2-2 (Argentina wns)

• Morocco – Portugal 1-0

• France – England 2-1

Results eighth finals



• Netherlands – United States 3-1

• Argentina – Australia 2-1

• France – Poland 3-1

• England – Senegal 3-0

• Japan – Croatia 1-1 (Croatia wns)

• Brazil – South Korea 4-1

• Morocco – Spain 0-0 Morocco wns

• Portugal – Switzerland 6-1

Group stage results

• Qatar – Ecuador 0-2

• England – Iran 6-2

• Senegal – The Netherlands 0-2

• United States – Wales 1-1

• Argentina – Saudi Arabia 1-2

• Denmark – Tunisia 0-0

• Mexico – Poland 0-0

• France – Australia 4-1

• Morocco – Croatia 0-0

• Germany – Japan 1-2

• Spain – Costa Rica 7-0

• Belgium – Canada 1-0

• Switzerland – Cameroon 1-0

• Uruguay – South Korea 0-0

• Portugal – Ghana 3-2

• Brazil – Serbia 2-0

• Wales – Iran 0-2

• Qatar – Senegal 1-3

• The Netherlands – Ecuador 1-1

• England – United States 0-0

• Tunisia – Australia 0-1

• Poland – Saudi Arabia 2-0

• France – Denmark 2-1

• Argentina – Mexico 2-0

• Japan – Costa Rica 0-1

• Belgium – Morocco 0-2

• Croatia – Canada 4-1

• Spain – Germany 1-1

• Cameroon – Serbia 3-3

• South Korea – Ghana 2-3

• Brazil – Switzerland 1-0

• Portugal – Uruguay 2-0

• Ecuador – Senegal 1-2

• The Netherlands -Qatar 2-0

• Wales – England 0-3

• Iran – United States 0-1

• Tunisia – France 1-0

• Australia – Denmark 1-0

• Saudi Arabia – Mexico 1-2

• Poland – Argentina 0-2

• Croatia – Belgium 0-0

• Canada – Morocco 1-2

• Japan – Spain 2-1

• Costa Rica – Germany 2-4

• South Korea – Portugal 2-1

• Ghana – Uruguay 0-2

• Cameroon – Brazil 1-0

• Serbia – Switzerland 2-3

Final standings Group A

Final standings Group B

Final standings Group C

Group D final standings

Final standings Group E

Final standings Group F

Final standings Group G

Group H final standings

Group division

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

For more information: click on the result line of each match for goalscorers, standings in the groups, lineups, score progress and (player) statistics.







