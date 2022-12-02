The chaff is from the wheat. The group stage of the World Cup is almost over. The eighth finals in Qatar start on Saturday. Check here the program on the way to the quarter-finals, the complete schedule and all results of the group stage of the world championship.
Eighth finals
• Saturday December 3, 4:00 PM: Netherlands – United States >>> #49
• Saturday December 3, 8:00 PM: Argentina – Australia >>> #50
• Sunday December 4, 4 p.m.: France – Poland >>> #51
• Sunday December 4, 8 p.m.: England – Senegal >>> #52
• Monday December 5, 4 p.m.: Japan – Croatia >>> #53
• Monday December 5, 8:00 PM: Brazil – South Korea >>> #54
• Tuesday December 6, 4 p.m.: Morocco – Spain >>> #55
• Tuesday December 6, 8 p.m.: Portugal – Switzerland >>> #56
Quarterfinals
• Friday December 9, 4 p.m.: W53 – W54 >>> #57
• Friday December 9, 8:00 PM: W49 – W50 >>> #58
• Saturday December 10, 4 p.m.: W55 – W56 >>> #59
• Saturday December 10, 8 p.m.: W51 – W52 >>> #60
Semi-finals
• Tuesday December 13, 8 p.m.: W57 – W58
• Wednesday December 14, 8 p.m.: W59 – W60
Consolation Final
• Saturday December 17, 4 pm
Final
• Sunday December 18, 4 pm
Group stage results
• Qatar – Ecuador 0-2
• England – Iran 6-2
• Senegal – The Netherlands 0-2
• United States – Wales 1-1
• Argentina – Saudi Arabia 1-2
• Denmark – Tunisia 0-0
• Mexico – Poland 0-0
• France – Australia 4-1
• Morocco – Croatia 0-0
• Germany – Japan 1-2
• Spain – Costa Rica 7-0
• Belgium – Canada 1-0
• Switzerland – Cameroon 1-0
• Uruguay – South Korea 0-0
• Portugal – Ghana 3-2
• Brazil – Serbia 2-0
• Wales – Iran 0-2
• Qatar – Senegal 1-3
• The Netherlands – Ecuador 1-1
• England – United States 0-0
• Tunisia – Australia 0-1
• Poland – Saudi Arabia 2-0
• France – Denmark 2-1
• Argentina – Mexico 2-0
• Japan – Costa Rica 0-1
• Belgium – Morocco 0-2
• Croatia – Canada 4-1
• Spain – Germany 1-1
• Cameroon – Serbia 3-3
• South Korea – Ghana 2-3
• Brazil – Switzerland 1-0
• Portugal – Uruguay 2-0
• Ecuador – Senegal 1-2
• The Netherlands -Qatar 2-0
• Wales – England 0-3
• Iran – United States 0-1
• Tunisia – France 1-0
• Australia – Denmark 1-0
• Saudi Arabia – Mexico 1-2
• Poland – Argentina 0-2
• Croatia – Belgium 0-0
• Canada – Morocco 1-2
• Japan – Spain 2-1
• Costa Rica – Germany 2-4
• South Korea – Portugal
• Ghana-Uruguay
• Cameroon – Brazil
• Serbia – Switzerland
Final standings Group A
Final standings Group B
Final standings Group C
Final standings Group D
Final standings Group E
Final standings Group F
Final standings Group G
Group H final standings
Group division
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
View the schedule of the World Cup and all results below
For more information: click on the result line of each match for goalscorers, standings in the groups, lineups, score progress and (player) statistics.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#FIFA #World #Cup #fixtures #results #rankings #group #stage #Qatar
Leave a Reply