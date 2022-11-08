The Conmebol asked this Monday to leave behind the controversies and controversies to give support and “enjoy” the World Cup Qatar 2022 which begins on November 20 with the participation of 32 teams, including the South American AArgentina, Brazil, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Two weeks before the start of a World Cup, Qatar is at the center of a new controversy due to an investigation published by the British newspaper The Sunday Times in which it is stated that journalists, lawyers, legislators and personalities such as the former president of UEFA , michele platinihave been targeted by hackers hired to protect the reputation of the World Cup venue.

“The time has come to leave controversies and controversies behind and value and enjoy a true ecumenical party, eagerly awaited by the entire planet,” said a Conmebol statement released Monday.

The parent company of South American soccer defended the organization of the Fifa event in that small but rich Middle Eastern nation endowed with “magnificent sports venues”.

“The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 It is the best opportunity to consolidate the values ​​on which football is founded. Because of its scope, because of its prestige and tradition, the World Cup multiplies the positive impact of these values”, he explained.

However, you have to be careful if you go to that country, because there are a series of restrictions that if you don’t comply you can get into trouble.

For example, in Qatar you cannot eat pork, nor hold it with your hand, and it is forbidden to swear or use profanity.

Drinking alcohol, yelling in public, taking photos or recording videos is also not allowed.

Women must be careful not to show off, as they can go around with necklines and showing their shoulders.

