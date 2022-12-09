The eighth finals at the World Cup are already over. On to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar. Check here the program on the way to the denouement, the complete schedule and all results of the group stage of the world championship.
Quarterfinals
• Still busy: Croatia – Brazil 0-0
• Today, 8 pm: Netherlands v Argentina >>> #58
• Saturday December 10, 4 pm: Morocco – Portugal >>> #59
• Saturday 10 December, 8 pm: France v England >>> #60
Semi-finals
• Tuesday December 13, 8pm: Croatia/Brazil – W58
• Wednesday December 14, 8 pm: W59 – W60
Consolation Final
• Saturday December 17, 4 pm
Final
• Sunday 18 December 4 pm
Eighth finals (program + results)
• Netherlands – United States 3-1
• Argentina – Australia 2-1
• France – Poland 3-1
• England – Senegal 3-0
• Japan – Croatia 1-1 (Croatia wns)
• Brazil – South Korea 4-1
• Morocco – Spain 0-0 Morocco wns
• Portugal – Switzerland 6-1
Group stage results
• Qatar – Ecuador 0-2
• England – Iran 6-2
• Senegal – The Netherlands 0-2
• United States – Wales 1-1
• Argentina – Saudi Arabia 1-2
• Denmark – Tunisia 0-0
• Mexico – Poland 0-0
• France – Australia 4-1
• Morocco – Croatia 0-0
• Germany – Japan 1-2
• Spain – Costa Rica 7-0
• Belgium – Canada 1-0
• Switzerland – Cameroon 1-0
• Uruguay – South Korea 0-0
• Portugal – Ghana 3-2
• Brazil – Serbia 2-0
• Wales – Iran 0-2
• Qatar – Senegal 1-3
• The Netherlands – Ecuador 1-1
• England – United States 0-0
• Tunisia – Australia 0-1
• Poland – Saudi Arabia 2-0
• France – Denmark 2-1
• Argentina – Mexico 2-0
• Japan – Costa Rica 0-1
• Belgium – Morocco 0-2
• Croatia – Canada 4-1
• Spain – Germany 1-1
• Cameroon – Serbia 3-3
• South Korea – Ghana 2-3
• Brazil – Switzerland 1-0
• Portugal – Uruguay 2-0
• Ecuador – Senegal 1-2
• The Netherlands -Qatar 2-0
• Wales – England 0-3
• Iran – United States 0-1
• Tunisia – France 1-0
• Australia – Denmark 1-0
• Saudi Arabia – Mexico 1-2
• Poland – Argentina 0-2
• Croatia – Belgium 0-0
• Canada – Morocco 1-2
• Japan – Spain 2-1
• Costa Rica – Germany 2-4
• South Korea – Portugal 2-1
• Ghana – Uruguay 0-2
• Cameroon – Brazil 1-0
• Serbia – Switzerland 2-3
Final standings Group A
Final standings Group B
Final standings Group C
Group D final standings
Final standings Group E
Final standings Group F
Final standings Group G
Group H final standings
Group division
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
View the schedule of the World Cup and all results below
For more information: click on the result line of each match for goalscorers, standings in the groups, lineups, score progress and (player) statistics.
