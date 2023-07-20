An unprecedented World Cup with a historic number of teams will start in Australia and New Zealand. The World Cup this year will be marked by the farewells of references from the American continent. The United States will seek back-to-back glory.

The 9th edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place on the oceanic continent. An event that will be marked by many aspects, among them, the evident growth of an industry that with the passage of time includes more spectators and sponsors. Of course, without being close to what are the spheres of the masculine gender.

Roselord Borgella of Haiti celebrates a goal by teammate Melchie Dumonay during the World Cup qualifier against Chile in Auckland on February 22, 2023. © Andrew Cornaga, Associated Press

Australia and New Zealand were chosen to host the event that brings together 32 selected from the five continents of the planet. In addition, they are two venues in which the national sport is far from being that of scoring goals and that will precisely seek to expand its number of fans after this World Cup.

It is an event that represents the progress of the world society in the inclusion of women and that will have as protagonists the referents of the powers, some of them will say goodbye once their participation in Australia and New Zealand 2023 ends.

The world of goodbyes

The United States, being the one that has won this contest the most times (4), does not want to give up its title of champions and will have its most powerful star, Megan Rapinoe, who also announced that it will be her last World Cup by resigning from the national team once the participation ends. The absence of a reference like Carly Lloyd will surely make an impression, but Alex Morgan and the new generation of Americans will have what to fight with.

United States forward Megan Rapinoe speaks during a press conference for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup United States Womens National Soccer Team (USWNT) Media Day at Dignity Health Sports Party in Carson, California on June 27, 2023. AFP – PATRICK T. FALLON

But talking about farewells also implies saying that in this World Cup we will say goodbye to great references from the American continent, such as the great Marta, emblematic player of the Brazilian and South American National Teams. The Brazilian attacker will play her sixth World Cup and will go down in history, after Formiga (retired player), also part of this eleventh, for being listed as one of the best players in the world.

Much further south, it has also been made official that Estefanía Banini, forward of the Argentine National Team and current player for Atlético de Madrid, will say goodbye to the National Team just after playing their second consecutive World Cup. Banini has become an emblem of the fight for equality and labor rights in her country, even this has been what has led her to make the decision to move away and live these experiences as a fan, said by herself for an interview on social networks. Estefanía, she was out of the calls for 3 years, from 2019 to 2022, due to differences with the coach.

The outlook for Latinas

Undoubtedly, the competition from the European teams, including the United States in this list, which despite not being part of the continent, is the most winning team in the competition, will steal the show in this World Cup, but there are six Latino teams that want to surprise and be the revelation of this competition.

In group C, we find a Costa Rica that comes from snatching the place from Mexico and in which they will face Spain, Zambia and Japan. A complicated group, especially if you talk about the fact that the Spanish have the current Ballon d’Or winner, Alexia Putellas, and that Japan also has a great football display. Even so, the Africans can come to give certain technical advantages as they are a very physical team.

In group F, we find Brazil and Panama accompanied by Jamaica and France. France is the favorite of the group, but it will not be easy, as the Brazilians led by Pia Sundhague will want to fight and get into the round of 16. The Panamanians make their debut in a World Cup and will face challenges never experienced before.

Marta has marked an era in women’s soccer in Brazil. Loic Venance, AFP

In Group G, Argentina dreams of reaching the round of 16 and leaving behind one of their opponents: Sweden, South Africa or Italy. Those led by Germán Portanova know that matching the men’s feat is a difficult challenge, but they have their own goal and that is to get past the group stage. Colombia, for its part, is experiencing a similar situation, with the advantage of knowing what it is to beat a great team, as it did in Canada 2015 by beating the French.

Coach Nelson Abadía will seek between the experience and the youth that promising players like Linda Caicedo bring him, give a coup of authority and be in the final instances of the FIFA tournament.

Linda Caicedo is one of the figures of the Colombian Women’s National Team. © Dolores Ochoa / AP

From July 20 to August 20, the emotions of soccer played by women will be experienced, in the greatest event for National Teams worldwide. Australia and New Zealand already started.