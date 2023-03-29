The decision to strip Indonesia of the right to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup comes after the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI) said it had canceled the draw. The governor of the largely Hindu island of Bali refused to receive the team from Israel.

“A new host will be announced as soon as possible, while the dates of the tournament remain unchanged at the moment.” The expectation is that Indonesia can now also take part in the World Cup and it will probably not stop there. “Possible sanctions against the PSSI can also be taken at a later stage,” FIFA said in a press release.

FIFA added that the decision was made after a meeting between the president of the world football governing body, Gianni Infantino, and PSSI president Erick Thohir.

Many demonstrations in Indonesia

Earlier this month, protesters marched in the capital Jakarta, waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and demanding that Israel not participate. The Indonesian population is predominantly Muslim. Most Indonesian Muslims are moderate Muslims, but in recent years there has been an increase in religious conservatism that has crept into politics.

Earlier this week, the PSSI said the loss of hosting rights would hurt Indonesian football teams’ chances to compete in other FIFA tournaments, while economic losses would amount to “trillions of rupiahs”.

FIFA said on Wednesday it is committed to helping the PSSI after a deadly stampede last year that led to the deaths of 135 spectators at a stadium in East Java in October. “Members of the FIFA team will remain in Indonesia in the coming months and provide necessary assistance to the PSSI under the leadership of President Thohir,” FIFA said in the statement.

As the host country, Indonesia automatically qualified for the Under-20 World Cup, but it has not played in the tournament since 1979. The Netherlands is not qualified.