Having a World Cup every two years is a possibility. Today FIFA has approved the proposal of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. “We believe that the future of football is at a critical juncture. Many problems that football has now faced have been further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic,” said SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal.

Furthermore, the Federation of Saudi Arabia arguemtan that holding a World Cup every two years would help “to have fewer international matches, but with greater relevance and increase value and merit.” It should be remembered that the change would be for both the men’s and women’s World Cups.

The proposal was supported by 166 federations. Now, FIFA will carry out the study to analyze the feasibility of holding the World Cup every two years, highlighting the benefits and repercussions of that decision.

To be approved, the proposal needed at least 95 votes in favor, in order to accumulate a simple majority. 21 associations abstained from giving their position. FIFA President Gianni Infantino called him “eloquent”. Will we live the World Cup every two years? Time will tell.