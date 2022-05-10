After months of negotiations and rumors, the official split between Electronic Arts and the international federation arrives: this is how EA Sports FC will be.

Electronic Arts has formalized the name change for its flagship football series, FIFA, starting from the 2023/2024 season. As has been rumored for some time, the Californian publisher will close an almost thirty-year partnership with the international federation, with which unbridgeable economic and cultural differences had recently been created. The name chosen for this new adventure will be simply EA Sports FC and will boast the support of major sports partners on a global scale such as the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, UEFA, Conmebol and Nike.

EA Sports FC is official –

“This move”, reads a note accompanying the announcement of EA Sports FC, “will allow EA to offer the largest interactive sports experience in the world for its growing community in collaboration with more than 300 partners worldwide. of football “. The game is defined as a “platform through which to innovate, create and give life to new experiences. The platform will usher in more areas of sport to life, and harness the collective strength of more than 150 million players engaged in EA Sports’ global soccer games today. EA Sports FC will boast “Access to over 19,000 athletes across 700 teams, in 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues around the world”, “Increasing access across multiple platforms” and focusing on a “principle of inclusiveness and will innovate new areas related to women’s football and grassroots for the global community”. More information on EA Sports FC will be available in July 2023.

FIFA 23 confirmed –

Despite the announcement of EA Sports FC, it is good to clarify that the new title will not be available before 2023, and this means that there will be time for another FIFA by Electronic Arts. FIFA 23 will be on a regular basis available “in autumn” and it will be the “largest and most expansive (…) ever” chapter. “Our final FIFA product will also include more game modes, features, teams, leagues, players and competitions than any previous edition”, reads the release of the North American publisher, which has recently kicked off the trials for the cross- play on FIFA 22 which presumably will translate from launch to the next episode. It is not clear when the last piece of the collaboration between EA and FIFA will be presented, but – even after the cancellation of the next EA Play Live – all the details about it should arrive within a couple of months.

Divorce between EA Sports and FIFA –

Rumors of a disagreement on the renewal of the license, expiring at the end of the World Cup in Qatar, had been around for months and have certainly not been kept secret. The bone of contention was the request of the federation led by Gianni Infantino to close the exclusivity relationship in order to develop other FIFA-branded products in the gaming space and, at the same time, to raise the cost required for branding rights by more than double, up to $ 2.5 billion annually over the next decade. On the other hand, Electronic Arts would have wanted a freer hand on the relationship with partners such as Nike (where FIFA is linked to Adidas, and this is just an example), the management of export tournaments, the possibility of exploring other commercial avenues of new generation such as NFTs and a discount on the license price, believing that the popularity of the videogame series was now higher than that of the federation. “We are grateful for our many years of great collaboration with FIFA”, Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, closed in the release offered to the press today. “The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger. We have an incredible opportunity to put EA Sports FC at the center of the sport and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the ever-growing football audience. “