FIFA will move part of its administrative activities from Zurich to Miami

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Fifa headquarters, in Zurich
Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive
Fifa headquarters, in Zurich
The objective will be to coordinate the organization of the 2026 World Cup from the United States.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
FIFA, the governing organization of world football with headquarters in Zurich (Switzerland), plans to transfer part of its activities to Miami, which will mean the transfer of more than a hundred jobs to the American city, sources from the organization indicated to the Swiss news agency ATS.
FIFA, which had already begun moving its offices in Paris, will take part of its Zurich legal department to Florida, where it has opened a sub-headquarters to better coordinate the organization of the 2026 World Cup from there (of which the United States, Mexico and Canada are headquarters).
“Our new offices in Miami and Singapore join those in Paris and those dedicated to regional development around the worldalthough FIFA’s headquarters remain in Zurich,” a spokesperson for football’s governing organization told ATS.
FIFA was created in Paris in 1904, although it moved to Zurich in 1932.
EFE
Read more news…
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#FIFA #move #part #administrative #activities #Zurich #Miami