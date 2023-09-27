FIFA will move part of its administrative activities from Zurich to Miami

FIFA, the governing organization of world football with headquarters in Zurich (Switzerland), plans to transfer part of its activities to Miami, which will mean the transfer of more than a hundred jobs to the American city, sources from the organization indicated to the Swiss news agency ATS.

FIFA, which had already begun moving its offices in Paris, will take part of its Zurich legal department to Florida, where it has opened a sub-headquarters to better coordinate the organization of the 2026 World Cup from there (of which the United States, Mexico and Canada are headquarters).



“Our new offices in Miami and Singapore join those in Paris and those dedicated to regional development around the worldalthough FIFA’s headquarters remain in Zurich,” a spokesperson for football’s governing organization told ATS.

FIFA was created in Paris in 1904, although it moved to Zurich in 1932.

EFE

