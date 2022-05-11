FIFAthe global governing body of football, revealed an ambitious plan to produce more FIFA-branded video games with various developers and publishers, hours after the announcement of the separation from IT’S AT .

Until now, FIFA had maintained an exclusive licensing agreement with EA for both simulation and non-simulation titles, which meant that no one but EA could make football video games with the FIFA name and logos. The deal was supposed to expire this year, but the parties signed a “short-term extension“, according to FIFA, under which FIFA 23 it will be the last EA game to carry the FIFA brand. EA’s football franchise, which debuted in 1993 with FIFA International Soccer on Sega Genesis, will be renamed EA Sports FC starting July 2023.

When it launches this fall, FIFA 23, for the first time, will not be the only FIFA-branded football video game on the market, although it will remain the only FIFA-branded simulation game. The aforementioned extension between FIFA and EA “grants the rights to the simulation football category only, freeing up broader gaming rights for different publishers who will be able to launch new games and more engaging experiences for fans“said FIFA.

Consequently, FIFA announced that “a number of new non-simulation games are already in production“For launch this fall, although it hasn’t named any of the developers or publishers involved. The first of these titles will focus on the 2022 World Cup, which will take place in Qatar from November to December. FIFA said it is also in talks with partners for projects focusing on the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand next summer. (Both tournaments will also appear in FIFA 23.)

Following the launch of these non-simulation games in 2022 and 2023, FIFA’s plan is to bring a FIFA-branded simulation soccer game back to market in 2024. The organization has said it is “currently collaborating with leading publishers, media companies and investorsIt is worth noting that for more than a decade EA Sports FIFA has had only one real competitor: Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer series, which the company relaunched in 2021 as eFootball with disastrous results. FIFA find a partner, or for EA to create a football game from scratch.

Source: Polygon.