Many players are waiting the implementation cross play or FIFA crossplay for the most advanced platforms. Well it seems that Electronic Arts is ready to try this game mode.

This would be through PlayStation 5, Xbox Seriesx X|S Y Google Stadia. So he shared some details about how he’s going to proceed. At first this option can only be tested in the modes Online Seasons Y Online Friendslies.

So the player will be able to play together with a friend or against rivals in FIFA 22 no matter what platform they have. The announcement from EA It came with an image.

There is a button where users can choose not to participate in this test. In case they accept the cross play in FIFA will end up as an option in the configuration parameters of the matchmaking or matchmaking when playing online.

Source: EA.

What if the player wants to enjoy a game with a friend who has the game on another system? In that case it is necessary to resort to this button in the main menu.

This is how we can search for you by your account name Electronic Arts or by the system they have. The process is not complicated at all, but since it is a novelty, you just have to learn how to do it. The cross play It is something that more and more players are looking for.

Crossplay will come by default in FIFA 23

While EA is doing tests with cross play in FIFA 22 hopefully with the next installment in the series — which we don’t know what its name will be — this option will come by default.

The title of the franchise may change, but what will continue is the quality that the company manages with each of its deliveries. Since March of the current year Electronic Arts I had handled the idea of ​​incorporating crossplay at once.

Why is it important cross play? Because it benefits the players and the community around the games. It allows that there is always someone to play with no matter what platform.

That extends the useful life of a title with online multiplayer mode. Unless their servers are shut down it is very possible that it can be played with more people anywhere in the world. We’ll see how things go.

