The Super League was suspended, but details continue to emerge that suggest that the initiative was not a separatist maneuver without large-scale support. The New York Times he continues to investigate and today has revealed information in which he points to FIFA and Gianni Infantino, its president. In the extensive published article, referring to sources and original documents consulted, the North American newspaper explains that the highest international soccer organization was aware of the plans of the group of clubs that created the so-called Superliga.

Furthermore, the agreement documents indicate the need for an agreement with FIFA to bring the project to fruition. The documentation shows the “essential requirement” of understanding with the body, which appears with a code name (“W01”) but clearly identifiable. Without that approval it was “an essential condition for the implementation of the project.” The New York Times He explains that although Infantino in public declared himself against the maneuver and lukewarm in his statements, in private he was perfectly aware of the plans and, furthermore, several of his subordinates had held talks with the separatist clubs. The New York Times points out that the contacts in this regard would have started in 2019 carried out by a consortium of advisers called A22 and men of the utmost confidence in Infantino. Matias Grafstrom, Infantino’s right-hand man and deputy general secretary, was one of them, always according to the New York Times.

The version coincides with the suspicions that Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, expressed from the outset, who for months had pointed out Infantino’s lukewarmness on the subject, asking him to clarify his position. According The New York Times, the world leader has been playing with two decks. Thebes already warned that the code name that appeared in the documentation that had come to him from the Super League was that of Infantino, as the New York Times also confirms.

But what consideration would FIFA receive for its support? According to the information, in the meetings the possibility slipped that, in exchange for the green light of the world organization, the clubs involved would line up and participate – or at least several of them – in the new Club World Cup that Infantino had in mind. The separatist group sought the protection of the project at the highest level, so that the players could be sure that they did not risk possible sanctions. In short, participating in the Super League will not cost them having to give up participating with their national team. From the information it slides that the group of clubs found in Infantino an open and understanding interlocutor in the face of the football drift they had been presented with and that it was only after that that they began to close the essential financial support of JP Morgan.