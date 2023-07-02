The International Football Federation (FIFA) wanted to change the rules of offside

The International Football Federation (FIFA) wanted to change the offside rules. This is reported Mundo Deportivo.

The organization is working on a new offside concept with the International Football Association Board (IFAB). It is assumed that the attacking player will be offside in a situation where his body is completely ahead of the last defending player. In controversial cases, the arbitrators will not count the offside position.

It is noted that the innovation will make football matches more spectacular and dynamic. The concept will soon be tested in the lower leagues of Italy, Sweden and the Netherlands. The initiator of the proposal was the head of the FIFA department for the global development of football, Arsene Wenger.

At the moment, an offside position is fixed if, at the time of the pass, an attacking player or any part of his body with which he can handle the ball is behind an imaginary line passing through the player of the defending team closest to the goal or a similar part of his body.