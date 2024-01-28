Dubai (WAM)

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) revealed the official logo for the Beach Soccer World Cup “UAE 2024”, which Dubai will host from February 15 to 25.

FIFA explained that this poster reflects the excitement, colors and speed at the heart of one of the most goal-rich International Federation tournaments, indicating that it was inspired by traditional tourist posters, as it harnessed the colors of sand and sun to embody the excitement that fans of this game will experience in Dubai.

The poster depicts a beach soccer star performing a “scissors” game, the move for which this sport is famous, as he shoots in front of his teammates and the fans filling the stadium under the Dubai skyline, as the background shows the main landmarks in the city of Dubai. 16 of the best teams in the world will participate in the Beach World Cup, including Brazil and Portugal, former world champions.