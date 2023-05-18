President Infantino on the next edition: “It will be a logistical challenge, we will have to deal with distances, time zones, climatic differences, altitude in Mexico”

Fifa unveiled today in Los Angeles the logo of the next edition of the World Cup, that of 2026 which will be organized by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and will return to the usual summer dates after the exception of Qatar 2022, held in winter. This is an innovative logo that will change the Cup emblem for 2026 and subsequent years.

The image with the trophy and the vintage allows you to personalize the branding because it reflects the unique character of each location. The protagonist is the sports trophy which, together with the gold medals of the Olympics, is the best known and coveted on the planet. For the first time in history, an image of the trophy created by the Italian sculptor and designer Silvio Gazzaniga is part of the symbol of a World Cup, together with the last two numbers, 26, of the year in which the competition will take place. See also Fan: "I cried for Ronaldo and I don't forget May 5th. I tell you about Atalanta-Inter ..."

“somos 2026” — The brand was unveiled at the Griffith Observatory, which overlooks LA, during an event that brought together the organizing countries, several football legends and special guests. Together with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Ronaldo, two-time world champion with Brazil. The “Somos 26” campaign was also advertised, which encourages individuals, municipalities and communities to actively participate in the presentation of the official World Cup brand. The campaign includes portraits and images of significant locations from this competition, capturing the essence of what awaits fans in 2026 and inviting the world to be part of it. “Somos 26 is the watchword – said Infantino – This is the moment when three countries and an entire continent proclaim: we unite with one voice to welcome everyone and host the biggest, most spectacular World Cup and inclusive of all times”.

logistical challenge — “The challenge will be logistics – said Infantino -. We will have to deal with distances, time zones, climatic differences, altitude in Mexico, sea level in other regions. It is therefore important for us to create the “the right environment so that the teams and fans are put in the best conditions possible. This means not having to travel too much, especially at the beginning. We will create groups that the teams will be based in according to the draw. That was one of the advantages of Qatar, where one player, an hour after the game, was in bed.” Former US star Alexi Lalas supported Infantino’s proposal: “We’re talking about sometimes six-hour flights, time zone changes. For many players from other parts of the world it will radically change the tournament. So this idea of ​​grouping by regions makes sense.” See also Two sales in the transfer market will help Atlético de Madrid to start buying

May 18 – 6.40pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Fifa #unveils #World #Cup #logo #time #Cup #middle