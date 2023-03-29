Bali, Indonesia.- The Under-20 World Cup In Indonesia is at risk of being played in said venue because the nation is against the Israel national team enter your country, informed your soccer federation through a press release.

Due to protests by the host, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) made the decision to suspend the draw that was to be held next Friday, March 31 in Bali. The Indonesian Federation ensures that he has not received an official letter for the cancellation.

However, they believe that postponing the event to find out the groups and matches corresponding to the international competition is due to a letter from the Governor of the Indonesian island of Bali, Wayan Kosterin which requests the veto of the Israel National Team in the U-20 World Cup.

the posture of Indonesia could cost the organization of the fair, which is scheduled between May 20 and June 11 of this year, so another country raises its hand to change the 23rd World Cupwe refer to Argentinawho formally presented his proposal to the governing body.

It should be remembered that on March 14, Wayan Koster sent a letter to Indonesian government to exclude the Israel national team of the big event, by exposing that “the policies of Israel toward Palestine are inconsistent with the policies of the Republic of Indonesia”.

The consequences of preventing the entry of the Israeli team would cause Indonesia lose the world championship, even several of its lower divisions would be banned from various competitions, so the President of the Indonesian Federation, Arya Sinulinggatry to find a solution

We recommend you read

Besides of bali governor, Wayan Kosterhe Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowoalso demands the disqualification of Israel in the next Under-20 World Cup.