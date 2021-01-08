Electronic Arts has long faced the loot box controversy or envelopes ofFIFA Ultimate Team. Followers of the game itself and even international regulatory bodies have debated the ethics or not of this type of practice, which consists of selling random digital content. About it has recently spoken Peter moore, a former Electronic Arts executive, in a interview awarded to GamesIndustry in which he offered his point of view regarding one of the most controversial aspects of the American company’s soccer simulator.
“This is a personal vision, but the concept of surprise and delight versus gambling… they are very far from each other. You buy or win a package of gold, you open it and you are happy or you think it is a package of shit. I don’t see it as gambling in and of themselves, but again, this is my personal opinion as someone who sees it from the outside at this time, “said Moore before ending commenting that”you always get something, it’s not like the envelope is empty. ” Some statements that, without a doubt, only add fuel to the fire of an already controversial issue.
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cards could be being tampered with
The controversy surrounding this issue reached its climax in 2017 with the launch of Star Wars: Battlefront 2, video game with which EA itself was forced to back down with the loot boxes. However, the strategy has remained unchanged in its sports licenses, with FIFA Ultimate Team at the helm. Remember that FIFA 21 is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, free upgradeable to the next-gen version if you have the game on your previous-generation console until next season’s edition is released.
