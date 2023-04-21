Friday, April 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

FIFA U-20 World Cup: LIVE, follow the draw minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2023
in Sports
0
FIFA U-20 World Cup: LIVE, follow the draw minute by minute


close

AUTOPLAY

Alejandro Matias / Kronos

Colombia is seeded in group two.

The draw for the groups of the final phase of the Argentina Sub-20 World Cup 2023 will be held this Friday at the headquarters of the Fifa in Zurich.

See also  Manchester United's possible eleven to face Brighton: Cristiano will have to wait on the bench

Argentina and Uruguay will be in pot 1 as seeds along with the United States, France, Senegal and Italy; in the 2 are England, South Korea, New Zealand, Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia; in 3 Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Japan, Iraq, Honduras and Fiji; and in 4 Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, the Gambia, Israel, Slovakia and Tunisia.

(Heartbreaking account of a dead cyclist technician in the Anapoima Classic)
(Shakira and Piqué: the drastic and surprising decision that Clara Chía made, video)

sam johnson will present the draw, which will be directed by the director of FIFA tournaments, the Spanish Jaime Yarza, and in which legends that have not yet been announced will also participate.

One team from each pot will be drawn and the principle is that there is no more than one team from the same confederation in a group.

The U-20 World Cup, which will be held in Argentina after the venue was withdrawn from Indonesia, will be played between May 20 and June 11.

See also  Surprise visit in Brazil's dressing room: photos and change of shirts, video

(Radamel Falcao: Rayo Vallecano points to another Colombian to replace him)

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#FIFA #U20 #World #Cup #LIVE #follow #draw #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Accused of corruption appears dead: how many prisoners have died in custody?

Accused of corruption appears dead: how many prisoners have died in custody?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result