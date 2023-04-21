FIFA U-20 World Cup: LIVE, follow the draw minute by minute

The draw for the groups of the final phase of the Argentina Sub-20 World Cup 2023 will be held this Friday at the headquarters of the Fifa in Zurich.

Argentina and Uruguay will be in pot 1 as seeds along with the United States, France, Senegal and Italy; in the 2 are England, South Korea, New Zealand, Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia; in 3 Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Japan, Iraq, Honduras and Fiji; and in 4 Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, the Gambia, Israel, Slovakia and Tunisia.

(Heartbreaking account of a dead cyclist technician in the Anapoima Classic)

(Shakira and Piqué: the drastic and surprising decision that Clara Chía made, video)

sam johnson will present the draw, which will be directed by the director of FIFA tournaments, the Spanish Jaime Yarza, and in which legends that have not yet been announced will also participate.

One team from each pot will be drawn and the principle is that there is no more than one team from the same confederation in a group.

The U-20 World Cup, which will be held in Argentina after the venue was withdrawn from Indonesia, will be played between May 20 and June 11.

(Radamel Falcao: Rayo Vallecano points to another Colombian to replace him)

EFE