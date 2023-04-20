The draw for the composition of the groups of the final phase of the Argentina Sub-20 World Cup 2023 will be held this Friday at the headquarters of the FIFA in Zurich starting at 4:00 p.m. local time, 2:00 p.m. GMT, the highest soccer body reported.

Argentina and Uruguay will be in pot one as seeds along with the United States, France, Senegal and Italy; in the 2 are England, South Korea, New Zealand, Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia; in 3 Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Japan, Iraq, Honduras and Fiji; and in 4 Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, the Gambia, Israel, Slovakia and Tunisia.

(Mourning: promise of Colombian cycling dies of a heart attack in the race) (Shakira: the ghost that haunts her in the US and is not Piqué, video)

The process

Sam Johnson will present the draw, which will be directed by the director of FIFA tournaments, the Spanish Jaime Yarza, and in which legends that have not yet been announced will also participate.

One team from each pot will be drawn and the principle is that there is no more than one team from the same confederation in a group.

The U-20 World Cup, which will be held in Argentina after the venue was withdrawn from Indonesia, will be played between May 20 and June 11.

Cortés’ goal celebration for Colombia.

Argentina is the most successful team in this competition with six titles and already hosted the 2001 edition, in which the Albiceleste team that they led won the title Jose Pekerman.



(Barras bravas: what have Argentina and Chile done to combat their violence?)

(Shakira faces a mess in Miami, worse than Piqué and Clara Chía)

EFE