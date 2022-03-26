Electronic Arts is preparing to change the name of its famous football video game series: FIFA 22 It is in fact the last episode to have this title, according to the journalist Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb. In fact, sources inside EA would have confirmed that the next edition will be called



EA Sports Football Club

, and it seems that the software house already has a trailer ready to formalize the change. The first announcements of the annual FIFA usually arrive in June, and this year will be no exception ahead of the September launch. The current deal with FIFA to use the name will expire in November after the World Cup in Qatar, and some sources suggest that EA would have initially pushed to be able to keep the title for at least another year, without success. The Federation would indeed asked for a more conspicuous amount for the sale of the naming to Electronic Arts, who was so quick to find another name. It seems that to support the World Cup the game will be equipped with a separate DLC, with all the official national teams participating in the competition: there will be both the women’s and men’s worlds.