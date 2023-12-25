Fifa could make a decision that would shake up the South American qualifying round and world football: suspend the Brazilian Football Confederation and remove their teams from international tournaments.

The entity sent a letter to the CBF warning it that it could be sanctioned following the decision of a court in Rio de Janeiro to dismiss, on December 7, the president of the entity, Ednaldo Rodrigues, for irregularities in his election.

Brazil's highest sports court also has the mission of calling new elections within 30 business days. The decision was upheld by two higher courts. All of the above is considered by Fifa as state intervention.

Fifa's strong letter to Brazil

The AP agency revealed a letter signed by the director of Fifa member associations, Kenny Jean-Marie, and the undersecretary general of Conmebol, Monserrat Jiménez, in which he harshly warns the CBF of a possible suspension. The issue will be studied by a commission that will be formed on January 8.

“FIFA and CONMEBOL wish to firmly emphasize that, until such mission is carried out, no decision affecting the CBF will be made, including elections or calls for elections.”. If this is not respected, FIFA will have no choice but to present the matter to its relevant decision-making body for consideration and resolution, which could also include a suspension,” the document says.



“In the interest of good order, we would also like to underline that if the CBF were ultimately suspended by the relevant body of FIFA, it would lose all its membership rights with immediate effect and until the suspension is lifted by FIFA. “This would also mean that CBF representative and club teams would no longer have the right to participate in any international competitions while it is suspended,” he added.

The suspension would not only be for the senior team, today in sixth place in the qualifying round with seven points, but for those in lower categories, such as the U-23 team that is preparing to play the Pre-Olympic Championship in Venezuela, starting on January 20. .

Brazilian clubs could not compete in Conmebol tournaments either. One of them, Red Bull Bragantino, will be Águilas Doradas' rival in the second qualifying phase of the Libertadores.

It should be remembered that the most recent five editions of the Libertadores were won by Brazilian clubs. The 2023 one was won by Fluminense.

Germán Ezequiel Cano lifts the Copa Libertadores. Photo: Antonio Lacerda. Efe

