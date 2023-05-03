The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, mentioned that, so far, offers from European telemarketers to broadcast the Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand have been very low. He warned that, if this situation does not change, the transmission of the World Cup is in danger in the old continent.

“Broadcasters’ offers, mainly in the ‘Big 5 European countries’, remain very disappointing and are simply not acceptable based on four criteria,” Infantino said during a round of talks organized by the World Trade Organization.

The president of the highest international football body refers to Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and France when he refers to the ‘5 great European countries’, a well-known block, both for the large number of spectators they represent, and for the level of their domestic soccer leagues.

Infantino did not hold his tongue when talking about figures and emphasized the difference between the offers made by the big television stations for the rights to broadcast the men’s World Cup and those made for its women’s version.

“While broadcasters pay 100-200 million dollars for the men’s FIFA World Cup, they only offer 1-10 million dollars for the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” said Infantino, who also considers that this situation represents “a slap in the face of all the great players of the World Cup”.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy © AFP / William West / FILE

The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will start on July 20 and some voices have expressed that the schedule of the matches, which would be broadcast at dawn in Europe, could influence the very low offers from television stations.

However, the FIFA president also played down these allegations, mentioning that “even so, it’s played at 9 or 10 in the morning, so it’s a pretty reasonable time.”

One more example of gender inequality in football

The inequality between players of the same sport due to their gender has been verified on multiple occasions. According to FIFA data published in 2018, the soccer industry generates just over 500,000 million dollars annually, however, the study indicates that 49% of professional soccer players do not receive a salary.

“Women’s soccer receives what is left over from all the men’s teams, which is why they do not have the necessary materials, support, or representation within the sports ecosystem,” said Marion Reimers, sports journalist, for the Inter-American Development Bank in 2019.

A photograph of the FIFA logo taken on December 3, 2022 in Doha © AFP / Kirill Kudryavtsev

The fight for gender equality within the soccer fields continues, and although some players have made substantial progress for their situation – in 2022, the United States women’s national team achieved salary parity with its male counterpart -, the situation It continues to be complicated for women’s football.

With local media