DThe national football association CBF and the international football association FIFA are feeling the power of the Brazilian justice system. Just before the holidays, Judge André Mendonça of the STF Federal Supreme Court rejected a request for an interim injunction to suspend the removal of Ednaldo Rodrigues as president of the Brazilian federation. This means that not only the power struggle between the Brazilian judiciary and the two football associations is likely to enter the next round, but also the internal struggle for the most important position within the CBF.

Ednaldo Rodrigues was previously removed from office by a court in Rio de Janeiro because the judiciary declared invalid an agreement signed between the CBF and the Rio de Janeiro state prosecutor's office. The court found that the conditions for Rodrigues' election were unlawful.