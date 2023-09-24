Awards season is just around the corner with FIFA revealing the nominees for The Best 2023 awards.
Although this contemporary ceremony does not enjoy the prestige of the Ballon d’Or, which has been crowning the best footballer in the world since 1956, The Best awards have been gaining importance since their creation in 2016.
On this occasion, the male nominees have been judged based on their performances between December 19, 2022 and August 20, 2023, which excludes the World Cup in Qatar, while August 1, 2022 until August 20 August 2023 is the designated time period for the various women’s awards.
Below we leave everything you need to know about The Best FIFA Awards 2023.
At the moment, there is very little information about when the ceremony will take place. The Best FIFA 2022 Awards took place on February 27, 2023, so the 2023 ceremony could be held on a similar date in 2024.
However, taking into account that voting closes in October and the time period covered by these awards, the ceremony could take place at the end of 2023.
Paris hosted the 2022 FIFA The Best awards, and the location of the 2023 ceremony has yet to be revealed.
Once again, there is no information yet on the broadcast of the 2023 FIFA The Best Awards. However, the broadcast of the 2022 awards was free on the official FIFA website and its YouTube channel, so which should be that way again for the 2023 ceremony.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Nationality
|
Julian Alvarez
|
Manchester City
|
Argentina
|
Marcelo Brozovic
|
Al-Nassr/Inter Milan
|
Croatia
|
Kevin de Bruyne
|
Manchester City
|
Belgium
|
Ilkay Gundogan
|
FC Barcelona/Manchester City
|
Germany
|
Erling Haaland
|
Manchester City
|
Norway
|
Rodri
|
Manchester City
|
Spain
|
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|
Naples
|
Georgia
|
Kylian Mbappé
|
PSG
|
France
|
Lionel Messi
|
Inter Miami/PSG
|
Argentina
|
Victor Osimhen
|
Naples
|
Nigeria
|
Declan Rice
|
West Ham/Arsenal
|
England
|
Bernard Silva
|
Manchester City
|
Portugal
Erling Haaland’s goalscoring exploits during Manchester City’s treble campaign make him the clear favorite with the 2022 World Cup being considered for last year’s award.
Haaland is one of six City players on the final list of candidates. Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Julián Álvarez have played prominent roles in City’s success.
Declan Rice is the only Englishman nominated, having captained West Ham to Europa Conference League glory, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen inspired Napoli to their first Serie A title in 30 years.
Marcelo Brozovic is a curious nomination, but Kylian Mbappe stands alongside Lionel Messi and Haaland as one of the favorites after his stellar campaign with PSG.
|
Year
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
2016
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
real Madrid
|
2017
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
real Madrid
|
2018
|
Luka modric
|
real Madrid
|
2019
|
Lionel Messi
|
FC Barcelona
|
2020
|
Robert Lewandowski
|
Bayern Munich
|
2021
|
Robert Lewandowski
|
Bayern Munich
|
2022
|
Lionel Messi
|
PSG
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Nationality
|
Aitana Bonmati
|
FC Barcelona
|
Spain
|
Linda Caicedo
|
real Madrid
|
Colombia
|
Rachel Daly
|
Aston Villa
|
England
|
Kadidiatou Diani
|
Olympique Lyonnais/PSG
|
France
|
Caitlin Foord
|
Arsenal
|
Australia
|
Mary Fowler
|
Manchester City
|
Australia
|
Alex Greenwood
|
Manchester City
|
England
|
Jennifer Hermoso
|
Pachuca
|
Spain
|
Lindsey Horan
|
Olympique Lyonnais
|
USA
|
Amanda Ilestedt
|
Arsenal/PSG
|
Sweden
|
Lauren James
|
Chelsea
|
England
|
Sam Kerr
|
Chelsea
|
Australia
|
Mapi Leon
|
FC Barcelona
|
Spain
|
Hinata Miyazawa
|
Mynavi Sendai
|
Japan
|
Salma Paralluelo
|
FC Barcelona
|
Spain
|
Keira Walsh
|
FC Barcelona
|
England
This time there will be a new winner of the female award, since none of the previous winners obtained a nomination. The devastating injury of Alexia Putellas, winner of The Best on two consecutive occasions, has barely had a spotlight since she won the award in 2022.
Aitana Bonmati, Putellas’ teammate at Barcelona, is a strong candidate to win this award, since Spain’s World Cup triumph crowned her majestic year. Bonmati was decisive for Barça to lift their second Champions League.
Four Lionesses have made the final list, as have stars Sam Kerr, Jennifer Hermoso and Lindsay Horan.
|
Year
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
2016
|
Carli Lloyd
|
Houston Dash
|
2017
|
Lieke Martens
|
Rosengard/FC Barcelona
|
2018
|
Martha
|
OrlandoPride
|
2019
|
Megan Rapinoe
|
Reign FC
|
2020
|
Lucy Bronze
|
Olympique Lyonnais/Manchester City
|
2021
|
Alexia Putellas
|
FC Barcelona
|
2022
|
Alexia Putellas
|
FC Barcelona
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Nationality
|
Yassine Bounou
|
Seville/Al-Hilal
|
Morocco
|
Thibaut Courtois
|
real Madrid
|
Belgium
|
Ederson
|
Manchester City
|
Brazil
|
Andre Onana
|
Inter Milan/Manchester United
|
Cameroon
|
Ter Stegen
|
FC Barcelona
|
Germany
There’s no standout candidate here, although there’s no denying that each goalkeeper enjoyed stellar years.
Thibaut Courtois could have been the favorite if Real Madrid had won the Champions League, but he was unable to save the Whites from a 4-0 rout at the Etihad. His compatriot Marc-Andre ter Stegen was a wall between the three sticks for Barcelona, which became champion thanks to its solid defense.
Bono’s work in Sevilla’s Europa League earned him a nomination, as did André Onana’s Champions League campaign with Inter. Ederson’s consistency was too hard to ignore.
|
Year
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
2017
|
Gianluigi Buffon
|
Juventus
|
2018
|
Thibaut Courtois
|
Chelsea/Real Madrid
|
2019
|
Alisson
|
Liverpool
|
2020
|
Manuel Neuer
|
Bayern Munich
|
2021
|
Edouard Mendy
|
Chelsea
|
2022
|
Draw Martínez
|
Aston Villa
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Nationality
|
Mackenzie Arnold
|
West Ham
|
Australia
|
Ann-Katrin Berger
|
Chelsea
|
Germany
|
Cata Coll
|
FC Barcelona
|
Spain
|
Mary Earps
|
Manchester United
|
England
|
Christiane Endler
|
Olympique Lyonnais
|
Chili
|
Zećira Mušović
|
Chelsea
|
Sweden
|
Sandra Cloths
|
FC Barcelona
|
Spain
The best women’s goalkeeper of 2022, Mary Earps, defends her crown against an impressive selection. The Manchester United goalkeeper was superb as England progressed to the World Cup final.
Zecira Musovic and Mackenzie Arnold also shined at the World Cup for their respective national teams, while Ann-Katrin Berger and Christiane Endler rarely faltered for their clubs.
|
Year
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
2019
|
Sari van Veenendaal
|
Arsenal/Atletico Madrid
|
2020
|
Sarah Bouhaddi
|
Olympique Lyonnais
|
2021
|
Christiane Endler
|
PSG/Olympique Lyon
|
2022
|
Mary Earps
|
Manchester United
|
Coach
|
Equipment
|
Pep Guardiola
|
Manchester City
|
Simone Inzgahi
|
Inter de Milan
|
Ange Postecoglou
|
Celtic/Tottenham
|
Luciano Spalletti
|
Naples/Italy
|
Xavi
|
FC Barcelona
It has to be Pep, right? Surprisingly, the great Spanish manager has never won this award, but overseeing City’s treble he is the big favourite.
All the nominees deserve their flowers, especially the Italian coaches. Simone Inzaghi has turned Inter into a powerful Cup team, and his team was one of the few that looked capable of competing with Pep’s City last season. Luciano Spalletti, for his part, was the idealist behind Napoli’s brilliant victory in the Scudetto.
|
Year
|
Coach
|
Equipment
|
2016
|
Claudio Ranieri
|
Leicester City
|
2017
|
Zinedine Zidane
|
real Madrid
|
2018
|
Didier Deschamps
|
France
|
2019
|
Jurgen Klopp
|
Liverpool
|
2020
|
Jurgen Klopp
|
Liverpool
|
2021
|
Thomas Tuchel
|
Chelsea
|
2022
|
Lionel Scaloni
|
Argentina
|
Coach
|
Equipment
|
Peter Gerhardsson
|
Sweden
|
Jonatan Giraldez
|
FC Barcelona
|
Tony Gustavsson
|
Australia
|
Emma Hayes
|
Chelsea
|
Sarina Wiegman
|
England
FIFA World Cup winner Jorge Vilda has no place on the list, given the controversy surrounding his tenure at the helm of Spain.
Sarina Wiegman is aiming for her fourth The Best, but Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez could take her place.
|
Year
|
Coach
|
Equipment
|
2016
|
Silvia Neid
|
Germany
|
2017
|
Sarina Wiegman
|
Holland
|
2018
|
Reynald Pedros
|
Olympique Lyonnais
|
2019
|
Jill Eliss
|
USA
|
2020
|
Sarina Wiegman
|
Holland
|
2021
|
Emma Hayes
|
Chelsea
|
2022
|
Sarina Wiegman
|
England
Although a select group of experts determines the final nominees in each of the aforementioned awards, the voting process is much more inclusive.
Fans, national team coaches, national team captains and 300 members of the media from the various FIFA member countries receive 25% of the total votes to determine who wins the awards in each category .
Each voter chooses a first, second and third place in each category, and the player/coach who accumulates the most points is named the winner of that award. First place is worth five points, second three and third one.
Fan voting for the aforementioned categories began on FIFA’s digital platforms on Thursday, September 14 and will close on Friday, October 6. Voting for the FIFA Puskas Award, meanwhile, opened on Thursday, September 21 and will close on Tuesday, October 10.
