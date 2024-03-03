Dubai (Etihad)

A FIFA talent development workshop began in Dubai, in cooperation with the Football Association. The workshop targets training centers and those working in them, for the purpose of refining the talents of age group and school sports players.

The workshop is run by experts accredited by the International Federation, and one of the most prominent topics discussed in the current workshop is the process of coordinating work between training centers and school sports, in addition to a refresher workshop for coaches of the age groups, in which 50 coaches from different categories participate, and one of the private academies in the country reviews the hierarchical system. To develop talent in football.

The FIFA team watches several local matches, such as the finals of the Dubai Open Football Academies Championship, and various matches in the first division and third division leagues, in addition to other visits to see the latest developments in sports facilities in the country.