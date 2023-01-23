Fifa suspends the Football Federation for government interference

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
FIFA logo.
The decision takes immediate effect.
The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to suspend the Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) with immediate effect for government interference.
Fifa’s tough decision
The Bureau considered that, in accordance with the FIFA Statutes, the circumstances in which the elections for the new executive committee of the FFSL were held on January 14 constituted interference by third parties.
The lifting of the suspension will be subject to compliance with the following conditions:
– That an official, written exemption from the existing sports law be granted to the FFSL and to Sri Lankan football in order to ensure the recognition and entry into force of the new statutes adopted by the FFSL (22 September 2022 ).
– That the administration of the FFSL assume full management of the federation’s activities until a new executive committee is constituted, given that neither FIFA nor the AFC recognize the elections held on January 14, 2023.
– That elections be held to constitute the new executive committee of the FFSL in accordance with the new statutes adopted by the federation (September 22, 2022), by secret ballot and for a four-year term.
SPORTS
*With information from the Fifa Press Office.
