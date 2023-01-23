Monday, January 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fifa suspends the Football Federation for government interference

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2023
in Sports
0


close

FIFA

FIFA logo.

FIFA logo.

The decision takes immediate effect.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to suspend the Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) with immediate effect for government interference.

See also  F1 | Mercedes: filming day at Paul Ricard with the W13

Fifa’s tough decision

The Bureau considered that, in accordance with the FIFA Statutes, the circumstances in which the elections for the new executive committee of the FFSL were held on January 14 constituted interference by third parties.

The lifting of the suspension will be subject to compliance with the following conditions:

– That an official, written exemption from the existing sports law be granted to the FFSL and to Sri Lankan football in order to ensure the recognition and entry into force of the new statutes adopted by the FFSL (22 September 2022 ).

– That the administration of the FFSL assume full management of the federation’s activities until a new executive committee is constituted, given that neither FIFA nor the AFC recognize the elections held on January 14, 2023.

– That elections be held to constitute the new executive committee of the FFSL in accordance with the new statutes adopted by the federation (September 22, 2022), by secret ballot and for a four-year term.

See also  Gianni Infantino will be decorated despite controversy over the Women's World Cup

SPORTS
*With information from the Fifa Press Office.

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Fifa #suspends #Football #Federation #government #interference

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Alberto Rodríguez's platform joins the Errejón party alliance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result