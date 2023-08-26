Saturday, August 26, 2023, 2:40 p.m.



FIFA provisionally suspends Luis Rubiales from all soccer-related activities at the national and international level after he kissed Jenni Hermoso in the final of the Women’s Soccer World Cup. The sanction will be effective from this same Saturday and will last for 90 days. “The president of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Ivan Palacio (Colombia), using the powers granted by article 51 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (CDF), has agreed today to provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales of all soccer-related activities at a national and international level. This suspension, which will be effective as of today, extends for an initial period of ninety days, and as long as the disciplinary procedure opened by this Disciplinary Commission against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, August 24, is processed.” , reads the statement issued by the agency.

In addition, in the statement they prohibit the president of the FEF from trying to contact the player. «Orders Mr. Luis Rubiales to refrain, through himself or third parties, from contacting or trying to contact the professional player of the Spanish national team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso or her close environment. Likewise, the RFEF and its officers or employees, directly or through third parties, are ordered to refrain from contacting the professional player of the Spanish national team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso or her close environment ».

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will not provide any further information on this disciplinary proceeding until a final decision has been made on it. FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting the integrity of all people and for the same reason it condemns with the greatest vigor all behavior to the contrary, “says the official statement.