With videoFIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has suspended Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days pending the outcome of the World Football Federation’s investigation into him. Rubiales is not allowed to hold a position in football at national and international level during that period.

Rubiales was discredited after he kissed Spanish player Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth after winning the World Cup final. The action caused a lot of commotion. However, Rubiales announced on Friday that he does not intend to resign as chairman of the union. That earned him a lot of criticism. FIFA announced earlier this week that it has launched an investigation into Rubiales’ controversial kiss.

Spanish Football Federation threatens legal action

Earlier on this day it was announced that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is threatening legal action against Hermoso and players' union Futpro because Hermoso has stated that the kiss she received from president Luis Rubiales was not consensual.

The RFEF argues that Hermoso lied and says that the player lifted the chair during the ceremony after the Spanish women won the world title. The RFEF has added photos in the statement, which should support this story.

This shows that Rubiales, despite all the fuss about the kiss he gave to Hermoso, can continue to count on the support of the union. President Rubiales refused to resign on Friday. His decision sparked outrage. The Spanish players have announced that they no longer want to play for their country as long as Rubiales remains chairman. The Spanish government wants to take steps against the chairman and the international players' union FIFpro and the Spanish Supreme Council for Sport (CSD) have also announced measures.

Rubiales said on Friday that the kiss was consensual, but Hermoso denied this in a statement posted on social media.

