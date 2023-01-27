Switzerland.- After more than a month since the Uruguayan national team was left out of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has announced the sanctions for 4 elements of the Uruguayan team that were involved in the brawl and claims after being eliminated in the first round of the World Cup.

Through a statement they announced that elements such as Fernando Muslera Y Jose Maria Gimenez they will have to pay a total of 4 suspension matches for each one in the following international matches of Uruguay. To them are added the historical ones, edinson cavani Y Diego Godin who also had a suspension but for just one duel on the next FIFA date.

As if that were not enough, they will also have an economic fine of 20,000 Swiss francs, which can be understood as 21,600 dollars, in addition to performing community service in FIFA soccer projects. That was only for the players involved, FIFA

It also sanctioned the Uruguayan Soccer Association (AUF) with 50,000 Swiss francs, which is 54,000 dollars, and a game behind closed doors as punishment.

FIFA added that the sanction for the Uruguayan Federation is responsible for the actions of its players, so the sanction was also extended for them, “for the discriminatory behavior of their fans, as well as inappropriate conduct, behavior

offensive and inappropriate and breach of the principles of sportsmanship of the members of his national team,” it read.

We recommend you read

The sanction for the Uruguayan National Team came after the foolish acts of the soccer players in the third match of the group stage against Ghana, where they assure that the arbitration harmed them and that this helped their elimination from the Qatar 2022 World Cup.