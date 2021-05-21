Manchester (Reuters)

FIFA is conducting a feasibility study regarding the establishment of the World Cup for men and women every two years, after supporting a proposal to do so during its annual meeting on Friday, and the two tournaments are held every four years. Two years.

“We believe that the future of football is at a critical juncture,” said Yasser Al-Mashal, president of the Saudi Federation. The many problems facing football now are exacerbated by the “Covid-19” pandemic.

He added, “It is time to review how the game is organized globally, and to think about the best for the future of our sport. This should include whether holding the World Cup every four years is the best basis for how football is managed from a competitive and commercial point of view.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the Saudi proposal as “eloquent and detailed,” as 166 local federations voted in favor of it against 22 votes against, and Infantino said that the study would examine the systems for qualifying tournaments.