FIFA called talk of introducing blue cards in football premature

The International Football Federation (FIFA) has made a statement regarding information that has emerged regarding the imminent introduction of blue cards. It was published on the organization’s social network account. X.

Talks about imminent changes to the rules in FIFA were called premature. “Any experiments must be limited to testing at lower levels. This is a position that FIFA intends to reiterate when discussing this agenda item at the IFAB annual meeting on 2 March,” the statement said.

Previously, the possible introduction of blue cards was assessed by Russian referee Alexey Nikolaev. He opposed the innovation.

The introduction of the blue card was previously reported by The Telegraph. It is planned to be shown for intentional fouls, which are more obvious than those for which a yellow card is punished. New sanctions are also provided for disagreement with match officials.