The advice of the Fifa This Wednesday, October 4, he provided details of how the Women’s U-20 World Cup will be played, which will be held in 2020 in Colombia.

The council, made up of 37 members: a president, elected by the FIFA Congress; eight vice-presidents and 28 other members, confirmed that the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™ will be expanded from 16 to 24 teams, that is, the number of participating teams is expanded.

Colombia Women’s Sub-20 Team

In addition, it is confirmed that the tournament will take place from August 31 to September 22, 2024.

The approved allocation of places will be as follows: AFC: 4; CAF: 4; Concacaf: 4; CONMEBOL: 4; OFC: 2; UEFA: 5; host country (Colombia): 1.

Colombia will once again host a Fifa world tournament. The first time was the U-20 Men’s World Cup in 2011.

Colombia vs. Brazil, in the South American U-20. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

In this regard, the Ministry of Sports He noted at the time that the Presidency supported this initiative and that this election is “memorable for the country’s soccer.”

For its part, the FCF Executive Committee highlighted that: “The National Government and the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, in a letter sent on May 9, showed their commitment so that Colombia and the Federation would receive the endorsement in carrying out such an important world football tournament”.

The recent champion of the Women’s Under 20 World Cup is the Spanish team, in the tournament held in 2022 in Costa Rica.

