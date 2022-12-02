FIFA wanted to intervene in the controversy caused by Japan’s second goal against Spain. The photograph that accompanies this information seems to show that the ball went out when the Japanese attacker passed it to his teammate, the scorer Tanaka. However, the VAR validated the target. However, it is all a matter of perspective. The overhead images cast doubts. It is here where the body that has the reins of world football has intervened to show through a recreation that the ball was not completely outside the game box. “Other cameras can offer confusing images but with the available evidence, the balloon did not come out completely,” they explain. In addition, they have shown the video that they used in the VAR to validate the Japanese goal.

When the referee pointed to the center of the field, cold sweats began in La Roja. Because shortly after Costa Rica scored. Fear. That team that had marveled on the first day of the Qatar championship was out, on the street, due to a highly discussed action at the time.

Luckily, the victory of Germany against Costa Rica prevented the elimination of La Roja from the World Cup, but that play will remain in the history of this championship, like that center of Joaquín that did not come out in Korea and that prevented the triumph of La Roja de Camacho in front of the hosts. Although on that occasion FIFA did not publish any video recreating the play.