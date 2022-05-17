With IT’S AT and the brand FIFA parting ways, everyone wonders who will take the FIFA license and continue to create soccer games. One possibility is Take-Two Interactivebut for now the company has not confirmed whether or not it will be the official publisher for the soccer game.

Speaking with the CEO Strauss ZelnickIGN asked if Take-Two was considering working with FIFA in the future to expand its existing sports line-up.

“We are definitely interested in expanding our opportunities in sport and FIFA has a great brand and incredible influence, but we currently have no plans to discuss.“, Zelnick replied.

It is understandable that Zelnick is not able to say much for now, something is probably going on “behind closed doors”. But Zelnick’s praise for the brand isn’t the only reason to think Take-Two might be interested in the brand. The publisher is one of the few who could conceivably afford the very expensive license, and already has a track record of sports titles with NBA 2K or WWE 2K.

EA and FIFA announced their split this month, with EA citing the desire for more creative freedom and expensive licensing among the reasons it decided to go its own way with EA Sports FC in the future. FIFA has confirmed that it will continue to launch games under the FIFA name, but has not yet said who it will partner with.

While Take-Two may get the FIFA license, we may not see a title for a while, as EA still has FIFA 23 to launch. Take-Two still has a busy year ahead, with 18 launches planned. According to Take-Two’s earnings report, six of them are The Quarry, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, NBA 2K23, WWE 2K23, PGA Tour 2K23, and Kerbal Space Program 2.

There are also other mobile games in development, a new 2K sports title (probably the NFL arcade game), a new Private Division franchise and Tales from the Borderlands 2.

Source: IGN.