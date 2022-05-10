What many expected ended as a reality; the series of FIFA will have a new name and will now be known as EA SPORTS FC. It is what he revealed Electronic Arts in social networks, as well as a statement.

All due to the end of the relationship, which had been going on for years, between the International Federation of Association Football either FIFA with this video game publisher and developer. It is clear that both entities did not reach an agreement.

It was known that the FIFA Y EA they had their differences, but it’s strange to say goodbye to a name that defined a whole series of football simulators, which stand out for their great popularity.

Electronic Artsseeking to reassure the players, gave some details of what can be expected from the next installment that will have the name of EA SPORTS FC. It highlights that everything that fans love about their games will be part of this new title.

Source: EA.

The above applies to great experiences, game modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes. They will all continue even though FIFA got a new name like EA SPORTS FC.

This is thanks to the agreements it has EA, which encompass more than 19 thousand soccer players, 700 teams, 100 stadiums and 30 leagues of this sport. It is an investment of many years that Electronic Arts has made and will continue to be present in this well-known franchise.

Among the agreements that are in force EA are those of the premier league, The league, Bundesliga, A seriesthe mls and more to come in the future. Likewise, it can be expected that options such as the Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs Y VOLTA-Football stay present.

At least from a financial point of view EA benefits from using the new name of EA SPORTS FCsince you will not have to pay more to use the FIFA in their games.

Source: EA.

It was several million dollars that he had to spend to maintain it, and now he will be able to invest that money in continuing to improve the games. By the way, the name change applies until 2023.

So you just have to start getting used to the idea of ​​leaving the term behind FIFA. Who will gain or lose from this change? It is something that only time will tell, but without a doubt the games in the franchise received a lot of attention for their title.

