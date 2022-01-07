Fifa sanctions Argentina for the match against Colombia

This Friday the Fifa announced that the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) must pay a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs ($ 54,000) as punishment for racist chants from his audience in a knockout match.

The meeting in question was Argentina vs. Brazil played in San Juan in November that was 0-0.

As a consequence, Argentina will have a reduced audience in Córdoba when it faces the Colombian National Team in February for the double knockout date, the first of 2022.

The Fifa statement does not specify the percentage of capacity that the AFA may have, but it does make it clear that in the event of a repeat offense, this sanction could be extended from one match to a period of two years.

Background

This behavior had already been experienced in the qualifying game against Uruguay and at that time Fifa sanctioned the AFA with 30,000 Swiss francs, also reducing the capacity of San Juan for the game against Brazil, where the behavior was repeated.

