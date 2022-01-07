Sunday, January 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fifa sanctions Argentina for the match against Colombia

by admin
January 7, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Argentina

Argentina vs. Brazil.

A reduced capacity and a financial fine are expected.

This Friday the Fifa announced that the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) must pay a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs ($ 54,000) as punishment for racist chants from his audience in a knockout match.

We invite you to read: Bag of Colombian soccer players

The meeting in question was Argentina vs. Brazil played in San Juan in November that was 0-0.

Vinicius

Vinicius (right) in Brazil’s game against Argentina.

As a consequence, Argentina will have a reduced audience in Córdoba when it faces the Colombian National Team in February for the double knockout date, the first of 2022.

The Fifa statement does not specify the percentage of capacity that the AFA may have, but it does make it clear that in the event of a repeat offense, this sanction could be extended from one match to a period of two years.

Background

This behavior had already been experienced in the qualifying game against Uruguay and at that time Fifa sanctioned the AFA with 30,000 Swiss francs, also reducing the capacity of San Juan for the game against Brazil, where the behavior was repeated.

SPORTS

eltiempo app logo

DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

Keep going down
to find more content

You got to content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Fifa #sanctions #Argentina #match #Colombia

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Days Gone Director Reveals What Killed The Sequel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.